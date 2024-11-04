ETV Bharat / state

ITBP Jawan Worked For 10 Years With Fake Identity, Documents; Probe On

Damoh: A strange job fraud has been busted in Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), where a man worked for 10 years on the basis of fake identity and documents. The matter surfaced after a probe was ordered when he did not join work after going on leave. Presently, a case has been registered against him and search is underway.

According to police, a man from Mathura was working in ITBP by posing as Parvat Adivasi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district and had submitted documents substantiating his identity. He had taken a leave to visit home but did not return to work even after several months. In view of his prolonged absence, letters were sent to his address but no reply was received.

After this, ITBP sent a letter to Damoh Police to declare him a fugitive and arrest him. But when no information was received from Damoh Police as well, an ITBP jawan was sent to Pathariya village in Damoh in search of the man. When the jawan arrived at the address mentioned in the official records, it was found that Parvat Adivasi was a different person and not the one who works at ITBP.

When asked Parvat Adivasi said one of his sisters lives in Mathura and he used to visit her from time to time. During one such visit, he had given his documents to a local resident for loan. The man had given Parvat a cheque which later turned out to be fake. Since then, he has not seen the man, Parvat said.