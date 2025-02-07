ITBP sets up new COB in Maoist hotbed Kutul in Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has set up a new Company Operative Base (COB) at Kutul in the Abujhmad region of Chhattisgarh.

The establishment of the new COB is aimed at reducing and controlling the activities of Naxalites in Abujhmad, a hilly and forested area in Chhattisgarh and one of the most remote and least visited areas covering parts of Narayanpur, Bijapur and Dantewada districts of the state. The new COB has been established by ITBP's 41st Battalion which has its strategic headquarters in Bhubaneswar (Odisha). Kutul is located around 5 km ahead of Kodeliyar in Narayanpur district. It has been the hotbed of Maoist activities in Abujhmad region. The ITBP said the COB will instill confidence among locals and create a sense of security in them.

The ITBP plays a vital in maintaining internal security. It conducts counterinsurgency operations in various states affected by extremism. Its responsibilities also include riot control and election security. The force has been effective in restoring order in disturbed areas. Beyond security, the ITBP is involved in disaster management. It has been the first responder in numerous crises, particularly in the Himalayas. The force has participated in rescue operations during natural disasters. Notably, it aided thousands during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The ITBP also contributes to international peacekeeping. Its personnel have been deployed in various countries under UN missions. Their roles include maintaining peace and security in conflict zones.