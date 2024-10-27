ETV Bharat / state

A Knotty Affair Rooted In Sanatan: Elderly Italian Couple Walks Down Aisle In Khajuraho Temple

Chhatarpur: Tourists from all over the world are enthralled by the beauty of the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, a group of Hindu and Jain temples in Madhya Pradesh, located about 175 kilometres southeast of Jhansi. Some are so deeply influenced by the Sanatani culture here that they even decide to get married according to its traditions.

Such is the story of an Italian couple: Vincenzo Paternuosto and his girlfriend Nadia Fava, who were so mesmerised by the Sanatani tradition that they decided to tie the knot as per traditional Hindu customs at Khajuraho's Baghrajan Mata temple.

Shocked, the people of Khajuraho welcomed them and danced to their hearts' content at their wedding 'baarat'. A baraat is a traditional Indian wedding procession that takes place before the ceremony and leads the groom to the wedding venue.

Vincenzo Paternuosto, a resident of Italy, was engaged to girlfriend Nadia Fava by Pandit Ashok Maharaj. The couple garlanded each other as per the Indian wedding tradition and then took seven rounds around the fire and took the vows. The groom then filled the bride's maang (hairline) with sindoor (vermillion) and tied the Mangal Sutra around her neck.