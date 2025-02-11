ETV Bharat / state

'Not Born A Crybaby, Need No Sympathy:' Punjab Cong MLA After IT Raid At His House

Rana Gurjit Singh maintained that raid is a sign of progress as he did politics with honesty and was never involved in any dirty work.

'Was Not Born A Crybaby, Need No Sympathy:' Punjab Cong MLA After IT Raid At His House
Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Kapurthala: Income Tax officials raided several places of Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh on Monday. Singh said that raids were conducted at his house and places, but nothing illegal was found anywhere. Singh, however, said he was not averse to such a raid and promised to cooperate with officials.

The politician maintained that he did politics with honesty and was never involved in any dirty work. "I will not call this raid politically motivated. I do not want to get anyone's sympathy. Rana was not born a crybaby. With the raid, I became more famous and I will get more promotion."

'Raid is a sign of progress'

In an interaction with the media, Singh said, "The Income Tax officials came to my residence in the morning and took away the mobile phones of every member of the family. The Income Tax raided 35 places but did not find anything incriminating. Cash worth Rs 15 to 16 lakh was found. Out of that, about Rs 8,50,00 was returned by the Income Tax team."

He added, "The arrival of income tax officials is a sign of progress. If there is annual turnovers of Rs 5000-6000 crores, then income tax officials are bound to conduct raids. In 2017-18, my offices were raided. I also want to tell others that if income tax officials come, there is no need to panic. There will be more raids on me in the future."

He continued, "Whenever the Income Tax officials come, I will answer all their questions. It is their right to ask questions on their behalf. I insisted to them that if I have no work, then I should go to sleep. They asked two security officers to sit next to me and I slept for three hours."

