Maintenance of Aged Parents Is Moral and Legal Duty: Delhi HC Asks Son to Pay Mom Rs 10k Every Month

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 12 minutes ago

Maintenance of Aged Parents Is Moral and Legal Duty: Delhi HC Asks Son to Pay Mom Rs 10k Every Month

The high court directed the son to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 10,000 to his mother saying it is the moral and legal obligation of every person to maintain his aged parents so that they can lead a normal life.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has clarified that the Senior Citizens Act, 2007 is for the protection of senior citizens and cannot be used for settlement of disputes related to properties. It is the "moral and legal responsibility" of every son to maintain his mother, the court added.

A bench of Justice Subramaniam Prasad stated that Section 4(2) of the Act imposes moral and legal obligation on children to maintain the senior citizens so that they can lead a normal life. It ordered the son to pay Rs 10,000 to his mother every month towards maintenance.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an elderly woman challenging the appellate authority's order of rejecting her application. The woman had earlier filed a petition with the District Magistrate under Section 22(3) of the Delhi Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules for her maintenance.

In her petition, the woman had said that her son and daughter-in-law have removed her belongings from the house and so she was unable to reside there. She had also claimed ownership of that house.

The District Magistrate, rejected the woman's petition and said that the ownership was not clear. It also observed that the Power of Attorney on the basis of which the woman claimed ownership could not be proved. Many cases related to property are going on in Saket Court, hence the order cannot be given in favour of the woman, it was stated.

Following which, the woman challenged the District Magistrate's order before the Divisional Commissioner. The Divisional Commissioner approved the order of the District Magistrate. Then the woman had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the order of the Divisional Commissioner. The High Court had sent both the parties for mediation on August 9, 2023, which was unsuccessful.

Read more

  1. Mahua Moitra FEMA Case: Delhi HC Reserves Judgment Over Plea Against Leaking Confidential Info
  2. Will You Apologise to LG, Delhi HC Asks Suspended BJP MLAs
  3. Delhi HC seeks police stand on plea by Prabir Purkayastha against UAPA FIR

TAGGED:

Delhi High CourtProperty DisputesMaintenance

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.