IT Engineer Arrested In Pune For Allegedly Killing 3.5 Year Old Son

Madhav Tiketi suspected his wife of an extra-marital affair, which led to a quarrel and him killing their only son.

Madhav Tiketi suspected his wife of an extra-marital affair, which led to a quarrel and him killing their only son.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ANI

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 5:18 PM IST

Pune: A 38-year-old IT engineer, Madhav Tiketi, allegedly killed his 3.5-year-old son in a fit of rage, fueled by suspicions about his wife's character. The accused, who had been unemployed for two months, slit the child's throat and abandoned the body in a deserted area, a senior police official said on Friday.

The case came to light when the child's mother filed a missing complaint at Chandannagar police station. Police analysed CCTV footage, which showed Madhav with his son at 2:30 pm on Thursday, but alone by 5:00 pm, purchasing clothes.
Tracking his mobile location, police found Madhav at a lodge in Vadgaonsheri, where he was found intoxicated. Upon regaining consciousness, he confessed to the crime, leading police to the crime scene, where the child's blood-soaked body was recovered.

DCP (Zone 4) Himmat Jadhav stated that Madhav's growing suspicion about his wife's character led him to doubt his son's paternity, driving him to commit the horrific act.

He further said, "At around 2 am on Friday, Swaroopa (mother of the deceased) had given a complaint that her husband, along with her 3.5-year-old son, was missing. Upon investigation, we took the accused in custody from a lodge, and it was revealed that over suspicion of her wife's character, he murdered his child. We have arrested the accused father, recovered the dead body of the son, and sent him to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem for further investigation."

The accused, who is originally from Vishakhapatnam, was arrested after due procedure under BNS Sections 103 (1) and 238 in a case registered at Chandannagar police station of Pune city police.

