IT Dept Officer Dies By Suicide On Day Of Wedding In Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik: An officer of the Income Tax Department died by suicide on the day of his wedding here on Thursday.

The officer was slated to a marry a girl from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. They were engaged in Varanasi. But during the engagement, he saw his fiancee allegedly hugging her lover following which he went into depression. The officer and his fiancee argued about the issue often. It is alleged that the officer was threatened and blackmailed by his fiancee.

Basing on a complaint filed by the officer's brother, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide. "The matter will be thoroughly investigated," senior inspector Rakesh Hande. He said the officer's fiancee had threatened to implicate him in a dowry case. As the officer was in severe stress, he took the extreme step at the Income Tax Colony at Uttamnagar here, said his brother. He said the officer had called his fiancee and told her he would marry her if she left her boyfriend. But the fiancee did not agree to this and instead started blackmailing him, said the complaint.