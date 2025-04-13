Issue Shoot At Sight Order To Restore Order In Murshidabad: Ex-MP And BJP Leader Arjun Singh

Bhatpura: Former MP and Bhatpara BJP leader Arjun Singh on Sunday said if shoot at sight order is issued, then peace will be restored in Murshidabad which has been witnessing violence over Waqf Act.

Addressing mediapersons at Mazdoor Bhavan here, Singh said, "I thank the High Court for ordering the deployment of Central forces to restore peace in Murshidabad. However, I think the court needs to issue shoot-at-sight order. Only then will everything become settled." Incidentally, the Nawab's district of Murshidabad has been disturbed for the last few days due to unrest over Waqf Act. The residents are terrified due to vandalism, looting and firing incidents.

Even as Central police forces have been conducting flag marches, the fear of the residents has not completely subsided. It is alleged that hundreds of people from Dhulian in Murshidabad have already crossed the river to take shelter in the neighboring district of Malda to save their lives.

Singh took to his X handle and claimed under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's misrule, a traditional Hindu family was forced to cross the river and take shelter in Parlalpur High School in Vaishnavnagar, Malda. "It is not known how many of them are BJP, CPM, TMC and Congress supporters. But, it is very clear that all of them are Hindus," he stated. West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari also targeted Mamata Banerjee's government by tweeting on his X handle on the same issue.

Singh said, "It is absolutely correct that I tweeted highlighting the current situation in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad. In fact, there is an attempt to make Murshidabad district Hindu-free. Violence has been going on there for the last three days with the help of the police. A Hindu family has been hacked to death. If the Chief Minister is really a Hindu, then she should clarify which community is responsible for the unrest in Murshidabad. She is being a hypocrite and inciting riots. If anyone is responsible for destroying the culture and heritage of Bengal, it is Mamata Banerjee. No one else!"