ETV Bharat / state

ISRO Transfers 10 Cutting-Edge Technologies To Private Firms

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at boosting private sector participation in India’s space ecosystem, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has transferred 10 advanced technologies to six private companies for commercial utilisation across space and related sectors. Notably, three of these companies are based in Hyderabad and three are based in Gujarat.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the nodal agency promoting private involvement in India’s space missions.

Three Hyderabad Firms

Zetatech Technologies Private Limited, based in Hyderabad, received two state-of-the-art technologies involving inertial sensors developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit.

Avantel and Jishnu Communications, also Hyderabad-based companies, acquired three advanced technologies related to ground station operations.

These include: