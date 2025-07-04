ISRO Transfers 10 Cutting-Edge Technologies To Private Firms

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at boosting private sector participation in India’s space ecosystem, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has transferred 10 advanced technologies to six private companies for commercial utilisation across space and related sectors. Notably, three of these companies are based in Hyderabad and three are based in Gujarat.
The announcement was made on Thursday by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), the nodal agency promoting private involvement in India’s space missions.
Three Hyderabad Firms
Zetatech Technologies Private Limited, based in Hyderabad, received two state-of-the-art technologies involving inertial sensors developed by ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit.
Avantel and Jishnu Communications, also Hyderabad-based companies, acquired three advanced technologies related to ground station operations.
These include:
- S/X/Ka tri-band dual circular polarized monopulse feed
- Tri-axis antenna control servo system
- KU/C/L and S-band Cassegrain feed systems
Three Gujarat Firms
Ahmedabad-based Amnex Info Technologies, Jalkruti Water Solutions, and Ramdev Chemicals also received technologies from ISRO. These include geospatial models for pest prediction and crop yield estimation, a portable bathymetry system used to measure and map water bodies, and a ceramic-based flameproof coating designed at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).
These technology transfers will allow the recipient companies to develop indigenous capabilities, support satellite operations, and enhance space industry manufacturing in India. This development marks another step in ISRO’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Indian space industry by encouraging collaboration with private enterprises and enabling them to contribute to the country’s ambitious space agenda.
