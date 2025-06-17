Israeli Trekker, Lost For Over A Week In Himachal Pradesh, Found Alive

Dharamshala: An Israeli trekker, who went missing while trekking in Himachal Pradesh, was found alive after nine days, bringing an end to a frenetic search operation mounted by police and local trekkers. Earlier, Samuel Vengrinovic had lost his way in the mountainous Triund, a perilous route for trekkers.

He was finally spotted by locals at a place called Banka Phat located in the hills of Thatari. According to locals, Vengrinovic had come down from Laka Glacier to the Thatari road.

The tourist was stuck in the deep hills for eight days. During this time, he survived by eating wild herbs and plants under the open sky. His sudden disappearance triggered a desperate search operation by local trekkers along with help from administration and police. The rescuers, who failed to find any trace of Samuel, finally rescued him on the ninth day of the search.

Voice leads to search

A helpless Vengrinovic, stuck in the hills of Thatari, shouted for help. Meanwhile, the local people heard his voice and they sensed someone was trapped.

The local youth and people rushed to the spot and rescued the missing Israeli citizen after some difficulty. From Banka Phat, he was brought to the roadside first and then taken to Matda Nag temple in Thatari. Thereafter, the authorities were informed. The police team, which reached the spot, sent the tourist to Tanda Hospital for treatment after noticing his critical condition.

Earlier on June 6, he had gone to Triund trekking with along with his other friends. While others returned, Samuel preferred to take a different route. After two days, one of his female friends approached McLeodganj police, seeking help.

Police mounted a search operation, involving local trekkers, SDRF, and another special team that scouted for the tourist in possible areas. Earlier, two tourists who had gone to Triund-Laka lost their way and one of them died after falling into a ditch near Manjhi Khad in Thathri track.

Additional superintendent of police, Kangra district, Veer Bahadur said, "Israeli tourist Samuel Vengrinovic, who was missing from Triund, has been found in Thathri area on Sunday after nine days. The condition of the Israeli tourist is stable now. earlier, he was admitted to Tanda Medical College with serious injuries. The Israeli Embassy has also been informed in this regard".