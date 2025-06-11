Israeli Trekker Goes Missing In Kullu, Search Underway

Dharamshala: An Israeli tourist has reportedly been missing since June 6, on a trekking route in Triund, the upper area in Dharamshala. The Israeli citizen, Samuel Vengrinovich, reportedly in his late thirties, went on a trek on June 6 and when he did not return, his travel companion Ediblam informed the McLeodganj police about this on Monday.

According to Ediblam, the two were staying in the Dharamkot area and Samuel had gone on a trek with five other people. However, Samuel reportedly sustained a leg injury which made him leave the trek and head back while the others went ahead. When others returned and Samuel didn’t, Ediblam alerted the police.

Search Operation Initiated

The Kangra district administration immediately initiated a search operation to find Samuel, with joint teams of the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), involved in the search in Triund, Indrahar Pass, Jot, and other nearby areas. The local guides have also been engaged in this search.

The district administration officials have also appealed to tourists and trekkers to inform the local police before going on treks and also to follow guidelines regarding weather, safety, and routes.

Israeli Embassy Informed

Shalini Agnihotri, the Superintendent of Police, Kangra, said that considering the seriousness of the matter, Israeli Embassy in Delhi has been informed about this incident by the Himachal Pradesh state government.

The district administration and police is monitoring the search operation with teams on high alert, and all efforts are on to find the missing trekker.