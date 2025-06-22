Israel-Iran War: Present Tense, Future Uncertain For Bikaner Wool Traders

Bikaner: The ripples of the Israel-Iran war are being felt in faraway Bikaner. The rising tension in the Middle East is having a cascading effect on the wool industry in the Rajasthan city. The traders involved in the wool industry of Bikaner are staring at a loss of business due to the war in the Middle East.

Bikaner's wool industry is famous as the thread used in carpets are exported to many countries in the world. Threads are supplied to Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, where carpets are manufactured.

These carpets are exported to all over the world. Of late, many carpet manufacturing factories have come up in Bikaner as well. Wool trader Rajaram Sarda, who has been associated with the wool business for about 60 years, says the war will have a direct impact on the wool economy.

Transportation route change

He said that the price of the US dollar will increase and the price of the currency of other countries will decrease. Apart from this, there will be more transportation cost for wool that comes from New Zealand apart from the Middle East. The change in the transportation route will result in more expenditure in transportation of wool.

According to him, the supply will also be affected. He says that apart from New Zealand, a large amount of wool is imported from the Middle East and Iran is a major country in this. Due to the war, the supply of wool from Iran has now completely stopped.

Dilip Kumar Ganga, a businessman associated with the wool business, says that woolen carpet is a luxury item and there will be less demand for carpets due to the war.

He said the Russia-Ukraine war has already dealt a blow to the wool business and the fallout can be more harsh this time. Wool trader, Nirmal Parikh says that whether it is war or recession, the wool industry has always faced challenges.

Parikh said, "My entire business is completely dependent on the import of wool. Once, Bikaner used to be the largest wool market in Asia. The government is yet to announce any special package for the wool industry to overcome this crisis."

He said that some steps should be taken to save this industry which gives huge revenue to the government. "Steps should be taken to encourage local sheep farmers. Measures must be taken to scale up indigenous wool production so that we are not dependent on foreign imports," he added.