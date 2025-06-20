ETV Bharat / state

Israel-Iran War: Kin Await Safe Return Of Stranded Bengal Residents In Iran, Israel

Basirhat/Deganga/Khardah/Asansol: The family members of several people from West Bengal, who were caught in Iran and Israel due to the Israel-Iran war, are spending sleepless nights. Panic-gripped residing in several villages of the Basirhat subdivision of North 24 Parganas are awaiting their swift and safe return.

Some people from Mirzapur village are stranded at Isfahan city in Iran. The distressed family members are unable to communicate with them. Relatives have desperately sought help from the central and state governments to get their family members back.

Mirzapur resident Nurul Hasan Mondal, who runs a saloon on rent in Charghat Bazar, says his son Imran Hossain went to Iran to pursue a bachelor's degree in Persian. His wife Muskan Khatun went with him.

Mondal says he is not able to communicate with them for the past four days due to the shutdown of internet services in that country due to the conflict. Imran's mother Rehana Bibi sais, "I have only one son and I'm worried. He has been away with his wife for the past two years. I cannot eat or sleep. I do not know when and how they will return home. We want all those who are stuck there to be brought back with government help. May everyone return home quickly.'

According to Rehana, Imran has been a brilliant student since childhood. His family has made a desperate appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make arrangements to bring Imran back.

Imran's father says, "After a video call got disconnected, we could not communicate anymore. We want the government to do something quickly."

He submitted documents of his son and daughter-in-law to the district administration. Imran's neighbour, Mohammad Saqlain Hossain, says, "The government has started repatriating people from Iran. We hope all those from Basirhat who are stuck in Iran will return home safely."

Basirhat's Syed Baqir Majlesi Rezbi is also stuck in Iran. The family, who is thousands of kilometers away, has lost sleep over anxiety. In this situation, Rezvi's family members completely lost contact with him. The worried family wants their son to return home safely. The family members appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through Basirhat South Trinamool MLA Saptarshi Banerjee for Syed's return.

Deganga residents stuck in Iran