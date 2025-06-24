Israel-Iran War: Back From War Zone Iran, Prayagraj Residents Heave A Sigh Of Relief

Prayagraj: Wajahat Hussain recounted the horror of bombardment unleashed by the Israel Air Force in Iran. "The place where the bombs were falling was some 100 km away from the city of Qom. We were holding our breath. We did not expect to be able to return to our homeland alive," said Hussain, who along with his family members just returned from Iran from pilgrimage.

He is among the group of 90 Indian pilgrims, who were rescued from Iran to Prayagraj. All these pilgrims were supposed to return on June 13, but were stranded there due to the start of the war and cancellation of flights.

Sharing his ordeal in the foreign country, Wajahat said, "We had run out of essential medicines and supplies. There were many seriously ill elderly people in our group." The Dariyabad resident of Prayagraj says he along with other pilgrims had a harrowing time in Iran with a dwindling supply of food and looming uncertainty of a safe return. Soon after landing Prayagraj, all heaved a sigh of relief. "It was a life and death situation. We are relieved now," sais Hussain.

290 Indians return

All 17 family members of Wajahat also returned safely to Prayagraj on Monday. On Sunday evening at 6:30 pm, a Mahan Airlines plane carried 290 Indians from Iran's Mashhad airport and reached Delhi at around 11 pm.

The 90 pilgrims from Prayagraj left for Iraq on May 19. First, everyone went to Karbala and then reached Iran. On June 13, when they were making preparations for leaving their hotels to board the airport-bound bus, they came to know that Israel had attacked Iran. All the airbases in Iran have been closed. Thereafter, everyone was sent to the city of Qom.

Sameer Naqvi is another relieved man whose family members safely returned home. "All 22 members of my family, including mother and grandmother, had gone to Iran for pilgrimage. We were all very scared after the war broke out. Now, everyone has returned home safely," Naqvi said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swift evacuation of stranded Indians. "The way the Indian government evacuated the pilgrims safely and so quickly is commendable. This has made us proud of the country's leadership. We thank the Indian government, the Foreign Minister and the people of the embassy from the bottom of our hearts. The embassy staff worked day and night to help the pilgrims and students stranded in Iran to return to their homeland," Naqvi said.

Wajahat's family members said Indian government ensured their stay at a five-star hotel in Mashhad. They were treated very well with good food and beverages. According to them, quick and smooth transportation was provided to them. After a 16-hour long journey by bus covering a distance of 1100 km, the pilgrims reached Mashhad. "There we were put up at a five-star hotels. The embassy staff took complete care of us," Wajahat's family members said.