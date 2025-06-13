Israel-Iran Conflict To Hit Indian Markets, Says Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Israel’s attack on Iran will hit the Indian markets, citing its direct impact on fuel prices, stock markets and flight operations.

Drawing a parallel with Russia’s attack on Ukraine, he said ‘preemptive strikes’ carried out by Israel on Iran without any reason are ‘unjustified’.

“The situation will escalate, and it has an immediate impact on us. Our fuel prices, stock markets, and flights – but more than that, it has an impact on the sentiment of people,” he told reporters here.

“As far as I know, Israel had not cited any reason for attacking Iran. Israel has carried out a preemptive attack, and if world powers remain silent, it will be regrettable. Israel did the same thing that Russia did in Ukraine.”

Israel struck Iran, targeting key sites, including the country’s nuclear and military installations in the capital, Tehran. Several top military commanders and nuclear scientists were taken out in the attack, with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Israel of “severe punishment” following the “crime” of attacking Iran.

Abdullah said that it is not justified to attack a country, as in the case of Russia; then, here too it is not justified for Israel to attack Iran.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister urged the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students in Iran.

“Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. "Every step must be taken to safeguard our students,” Abdullah added.

Replying to a query on the Indian Airlines plane crash in Gujarat yesterday, he said that the reason behind this crash should be revealed as soon as possible.

“It is not even known whether anyone on the ground or any doctor or student was killed. It is an unfortunate accident, but there has not been any Dreamliner accident before. I want to express my condolences to the families of all those passengers and the Air India crew on that plane,” Abdullah said.

People's Democratic Party president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti too called out the silence of Western countries, particularly the United States, describing it as 'alarming and telling’.

“This silence amounts to tacit approval. In the case of India-Pakistan tensions, the U.S. never fails to assert that its intervention has been crucial in preventing escalation. Yet when it comes to Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza or its latest strike on Iran, that same urgency is conspicuously missing,” she added.