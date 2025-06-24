ETV Bharat / state

Israel Flag Graffiti In Srinagar Amid Iran-Israel War? Jammu Kashmir Police Says 3 Teenage Girls Involved

Police said the two girls involved in the act were called to the police station with their parents and counseled about the implications.

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday removed graffiti "resembling" an Israel flag near Imambara in Srinagar's Zadibal and identified three teenage girls as involved.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, Srinagar Police said it had received information about graffiti resembling a foreign flag — identified as Israel's — painted on the road outside the main entrance of the Imambara in Zadibal. A police team from Police Station Zadibal "reached the location and ensured immediate removal of the graffiti to maintain communal harmony and public order."

A preliminary inquiry, the release said, revealed the involvement of three local teenage girls, all students. "Given their age and the sensitivity of the act, their parents were called to the Police Station and the minors were counselled in their presence," the statement said.

The teenagers were "sensitised about the implications of such actions and the need to uphold communal harmony and responsible civic behaviour." Police said that legal action would follow in accordance with the juvenile justice framework.

This comes a day after Srinagar police detained two individuals and identified the third in connection with another incident involving foreign flags in the Balhama area of Srinagar. Police, in its yesterday's statement said, the action followed "credible inputs, including visual evidence indicating the installation of United States and Israel flags."

Two of the individuals have been detained, police had said, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the third.

Read More:

  1. After Iran, Arab Countries Israel’s Next Target For Their Rich Resources, Says Farooq Abdullah
  2. 'Peace Disturbed:' Two Detained For Hoisting Israel, US Flags In Kashmir

