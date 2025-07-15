Isolated Villages In Punjab's Gurdaspur Demand Permanent Bridge As Rising Water Levels Cut Off Access

Gurdaspur: Seven villages in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab have been completely cut off from the mainland after local authorities removed a temporary bridge over the Ravi River due to rising water levels at Makora Pattan.

The removal of the bridge has left thousands of residents stranded, and now boats are serving as their only connection to the outside world. The affected villages include Toor, Chebe, Bharial, Lasian, Kukkar, Mami, Chakranga, and Kajle.

Crisis During Medical Emergency

The situation became critical when district officials were informed that nine pregnant women needing immediate medical attention were trapped in the isolated villages. A medical team led by Dr. Jaswinder Singh, Civil Surgeon of Gurdaspur, was sent to the area to assess the situation.

After examining the women, the medical team found that two pregnant ladies were close to delivery and needed urgent care. These women were immediately evacuated to Pathankot for proper treatment. The remaining pregnant women received medical supplies and care to ensure their safety.

"We quickly organised a medical team to reach these villages," said Dr. Singh. "Two women were in critical condition and had to be moved to Pathankot immediately for delivery."

Decades-Old Problem Persists

Shatish Kumar, a resident of the Bharyal village, said this neglect has been continuing for a long. "It has been 78 years since our country became independent, but we still don't have a permanent bridge," he said. The lack of a proper bridge forces residents to rely on boats for transportation.

During monsoon season, when the temporary bridge is removed for four months, the villages become completely isolated from the mainland. When water levels rise further, even boat services stop completely.

"We face serious problems during emergencies," Kumar said, adding, "If someone gets bitten by a snake or falls seriously ill, they might die because we cannot reach hospitals in time."

The isolation has created numerous challenges for the villagers. Youth from these villages find it difficult to get brides, as families are reluctant to marry their daughters into such locations with less access. The transportation of essential goods, fertilisers, and farming equipment is also extremely difficult.

The locals of these villages contributed 100 rupees each to build and maintain their own boat service. According to the villagers, sometimes the army provides assistance, but regular help is limited.

Promises Not Fulfilled

The residents of the isolated villages said that during election seasons, political leaders visit and promise to build a permanent bridge, a promise they say, only to gain their votes. However, once elections end, these promises are forgotten and no action is taken."Every election, leaders come and promise us a bridge, but nothing happens afterwards," said one frustrated resident.

The villages located close to the Pakistan border, when cut off during high water periods, lose all contact with the mainland for months. The villagers continue to demand that the authorities build a permanent bridge over the Ravi River to end their decades of isolation and provide them with basic connectivity.