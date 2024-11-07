ISKCON Warms Up To Trump On Victory, Echoes His 'Divine Intervention' Theory

Kolkata: Soon after US President-elect Donald Trump, a self-professed protector of Hindu rights, who enjoyed applause from Hindu community for condemning violence in Bangladesh, thanked God for sparing his life for a reason, ISKCON, the global Hindu spiritual movement, joined a Christian faith leader in congratulating the politician upon his win.



Incidentally, Trump shares a close bond with the global organisation for which he donated land in 1976 in New York, where he facilitated the first Rath Yatra in the USA. A day after Trump's victory, the vice president of ISKCON India Radharaman Das, spoke about the leader's proximity with the largest global Hindu organisation which arranged for special prayers for his victory.



"Words are not sufficient to express our joy at the victory of Donald Trump for whom we have been praying for months even since the time his candidature was announced. We waited with bated breath for Trump's victory. I on behalf of ISKCON congratulate him on his victory and hope that he will work for world peace and be a messenger of peace during the time of war across the world," Das said.



According to Das, Trump was right in saying that God spared his life for a reason. The President-elect was referring to the assassination attempt on Trump that happened July in Pennsylvania when a bullet grazed his ear.



“Lord Jagannath intervened right not only in saving his life but also in blessing him in winning in the US presidential polls this time. Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival. Incidentally, he was attacked during the Jagannath Rathayatra festival in July, and he was saved. Lord Jagannath returned the favour by saving him then and blessing him to win the election," the spokesperson of ISKCON said.



What faith leader said in USA



A faith leader in the US also said that they prayed for President-elect Donald Trump, who they hoped "will look to God every day for His guidance and wisdom" after his victory over Kamala Harris.



Former Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano congratulated Trump on X. She said, "I express my warmest congratulations to President Trump, while I thank Our Lord for having prevented the United States and the Western world from definitively falling into the tentacles of the deep state and globalist tyranny."



"I urge American Catholics and all Christians to pray for President Trump, so that the Lord may protect him in this transition phase towards taking office in the White House, guiding him in the unavoidable eradication of the lobby of corrupt and perverted people subservient to the deep state," he added.



In his victory speech, Trump also spoke about the two assassination attempts against him in Pennsylvania and Florida. "And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We're going to fulfill that mission. The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fighting that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me," a jubilant Trump said.