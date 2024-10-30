ISKCON Houston Rath Yatra Row: Puri Gajapati And Shankaracharya Urge Adherence To Scriptural Dates

Puri: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)'s plans to organize a Rath Yatra (chariot festival) for Lord Jagannath in Houston, Texas, on November 9, has stirred a controversy, with Hindu spiritual leaders and devotees raising objection to the timing of the event.

The core of the protest lies in the timing of the festival, which ISKCON has scheduled outside the traditional dates. According to Hindu scriptures, the Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day (Dwitiya) of the Ashadh Shukla fortnight, generally falling in June or July. Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, the Puri Shankaracharya, voiced his strong opposition, and stated that the festival’s sanctity is compromised when not observed according to established scripture. “If everything is done as per rules, it will be successful,” he noted. “Otherwise, the essence of the event is lost, reducing it to mere ritual for publicity.”

Puri’s Shi Jagannath Temple, the original seat of Lord Jagannath worship, holds immense significance in Hinduism, and its custodians have expressed concerns regarding ISKCON’s departure from the established calendar. Madhav Poojapanda, a servitor at the Jagannath Temple, said the decision is not acceptable. “There are strict guidelines in our scriptures for the timing and conduct of Rath Yatra,” Poojapanda explained. “This one-day celebration disrespects those guidelines, and ISKCON’s actions show a lack of devotion to Lord Jagannath.”

History of Traditional Adherence

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the king of Puri and a respected custodian of Lord Jagannath’s traditions, has also intervened. In 2008, he sent a formal letter to the ISKCON Governing Body, requesting that they adhere to the scripturally sanctioned period for Rath Yatra celebrations worldwide. His letter emphasized that festivals like Rath Yatra are not mere rituals but profound acts of devotion rooted in centuries-old tradition, as prescribed in the Skanda Purana and faithfully followed in the Moola-peetha Shree Jagannatha Temple at Puri and elsewhere since time immemorial.

The Gajapati Maharaja reiterated that festivals of deities in Sanatana Vaidika Dharma, including those of Lord Jagannath, are observed with strict adherence to scripture. “If festivals of other deities like Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, and Goddess Durga follow scriptural injunctions, why should we make an exception for Lord Jagannath?” he questioned in his statement. He added that the icons of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Chakraraj Sudarshan—the “Chaturdha Daru Vigrahas”—are not just representations but Moola Vigrahas, meaning the core deities of worship. These are only brought out on select occasions sanctioned by tradition, specifically the Rath Yatra and Snana Yatra.

Past Agreements and Ongoing Protests

Following multiple discussions on this issue, the ISKCON India Governing Council passed a resolution in 2021 agreeing that all ISKCON centers in India would celebrate Rath Yatra strictly according to traditional tithis (auspicious dates). However, ISKCON centers abroad, including those in Houston, continue to hold the festival on alternative dates, causing unease among traditional devotees. Gajapati Maharaja recently issued another letter to ISKCON’s Houston temple, urging them to delay the event until 2025 to align with the scripturally sanctioned dates. His plea to ISKCON extends beyond Houston, as centers in other locations, such as Nigeria, have also announced Rath Yatra dates outside the traditional schedule.

Poojapanda and other representatives of the Shree Jagannath Temple Management Committee have called on the state government intervene, suggesting that ISKCON be formally notified of the scriptural guidelines. The Chhatisha Niyoga, a governing body of temple servitors in Puri, has also voiced its concerns, urging that these traditional dates be respected worldwide.

Public Reaction and Calls for Action

The protests have reverberated beyond temple circles, with devotees and community members voicing support for the traditional observance. A devotee said, “During the pandemic in 2020, we couldn’t witness Lord Jagannath’s procession in person. We followed the guidelines, but now, seeing this deviation, it feels like a disregard for our devotion.”

Many devotees believe that ISKCON’s decision to organize a one-day chariot festival outside the traditional timeframe undermines the spiritual significance of the Rath Yatra, reducing it to a public spectacle. "ISKCON’s interpretation appears to cater to promotional needs rather than genuine devotion," said Sriharsa Dasmohapatra, a servitor.

As ISKCON moves forward with its planned event, traditional leaders and devotees continue to emphasize the importance of honoring the Rath Yatra’s scriptural roots. In the words of Gajapati Maharaja, “These sacred festivals transcend geography, and adherence to tradition ensures their spiritual essence.”