ISKCON Asked To Not Organise Untimely Rath Yatra Abroad

Bhubaneswar: The Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has asked ISKCON to not organise untimely Rath Yatra in other countries.

A meeting to address the controversy over untimely Rath Yatra was held at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar. The meeting, led by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingh Deb, included senior functionaries from the Mayapur International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) headquarters. Chief Administrator of AJTA Arabinda Padhee said ISKCON had taken a decision in 2021 to not organise Rath Yatra on other dates within India. "We thank them for the resolution but asked them to ensure that the Yatra is not organised on other dates in other countries as well," he said. Padhee said that representatives of ISKCON were told that Rath Yatra should be held between the second and tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar in accordance with scriptural guidelines.

The SJTA chief said that this year, Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is on June 27 and the ISKCON has been requested to hold the chariot festival across the globe on the same date. “We are optimistic that ISKCON will respect the religious sentiments of the devotees,” he added.

The temple servitors and followers of Jagannath cult have expressed concern over the fact that ISKCON has not yet given a firm commitment to stop the untimely Rath Yatra abroad. They said the Central Government must intervene to stop Rath Yatra in other countries.

Puri Gajapati, SJTA members and ISKCON representatives at the meeting (ETV Bharat)

If festivals of other faiths are celebrated on the same day across the world, then why can't the Rath Yatra, the symbol of faith of crores of Hindus, be celebrated on the same date across the globe?, they asked. Srimandir senior servitor Gaurahari Pradhan said, ISKCON has stopped organising untimely Rath Yatra in India but it did not commit to do so in other countries. "The ISKCON representatives said they will discuss the matter in the coming days. The Central and the state governments must intervene to ensure untimely Rath Yatra is not organised abroad", he said.

Mayapur ISKCON representatives at the meeting (ETV Bharat)

Puri resident Hector Mishra said ISKCON has become famous across over the world. "ISKCON should think how far is it justified to organize untimely Rath Yatra in foreign countries. If they consider Lord Jagannath as their god, then they should follow the traditions of Mahaprabhu. Are other religious festivals celebrated on the same day or on different days around the world? Therefore, if ISKCON considers Jagannath as a favorite deity and conducts such an unseasonal Rath Yatra, it is condemndable," he said. He said the Central government should send letters to every head of state across the globe to ensure untimely Rath Yatra is not conducted in their countries.

ISKCON has expanded widely since its founding by Swami Prabhupāda in New York City in 1966. There are more than 400 temples of Iskcon across the world. ISKCON belongs to the Gaudiya-Vaishnava sampradāya, a monotheistic tradition within the Vedic or Hindu culture. Philosophically it is based on the Sanskrit texts Bhagavad-gītā and the Bhagavat Purana, or Srimad Bhagavatam. These are the historic texts of the devotional bhakti yoga tradition, which teaches that the ultimate goal for all living beings is to reawaken their love for God, or Lord Krishna, the “all-attractive one”.