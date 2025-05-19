ISI Agent Arrested In UP For Espionage And Aiding Pakistani Intelligence

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a spy in a major crackdown, identified as Shahzad, a resident of Rampur, for allegedly working for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Arrested in Moradabad on Saturday, Shahzad is accused of transmitting sensitive information to the ISI and providing assistance to its operatives.

According to a press statement released by the UP ATS, Shahzad was not only supplying India's confidential details to the Pakistani agency but also distributing funds and SIM cards to ISI agents active within Uttar Pradesh, facilitating their espionage activities against India.

Shahzad (ETV Bharat)

Investigations further revealed that Shahzad is implicated in arranging visas for individuals intending to travel to Pakistan to collaborate with the ISI. The ATS acted on intelligence indicating the involvement of an individual in cross-border smuggling along the India-Pakistan border who was under the protection of Pakistani intelligence and engaged in both espionage and anti-national activities.

Shahzad has a history of frequent visits to Pakistan over several years. Authorities suspect that his illegal trade of cosmetics, clothing, spices, and other goods across the border served as a cover for his covert operations for the ISI. He reportedly maintained close connections with numerous ISI agents and was in constant communication with them. The ATS registered a case in Lucknow after gathering substantial evidence against Shahzad. He is currently under interrogation.