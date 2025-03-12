A Bihar Village Isharpur Where Music Rules The Roost And Residents Create A Symphony Of Sorts

Gaya: As you pass through the lanes of this village situated in the heart of Gaya district in Bihar, music floats around with the air from almost every house. A piece from the harmonium here, a vocal from the other, as rhythms of the tabla and strings of tanpura accompany almost all. Welcome to Isharpur, which claims fame for having one musician at least in each of the 250 houses. They not just practice classical music; they live it and carry forward the legacy from generations.

Home to music practitioners, even children as young as four to five-year-olds breaks into classical music - from Dhrupad, Dhammal to the poetic melodies of Khayal and Thumri. The musicians from the village have carried their art across India and beyond. Late Kameshwar Pathak, awarded by Sangeet Natak Akademi, Delhi had earned the title of King of Bihar and mesmerised people with his rendition. Similarly late Baliram Pathak, honoured with the title ‘Sitar-e-Hind’ during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, also belongs to the village and is revered by maestros of Hindustani classical music.

Isharpur, a small village in Bihar’s Gaya district is a place where music is not just an art but a part and parcel of life. (ETV Bharat)

Today, the legacy continues with Ravi Shankar Upadhyay, a professor at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Delhi, and Vinod Pathak, a world-class tabla player who has performed with legends like Zakir Hussain. Mahima Upadhyay, Ashok Pathak, and Vinay Pathak are also carrying forward Isharpur’s musical heritage, ensuring that the village’s name resonates in music circles worldwide.

400 Years of Musical Tradition

Residents of the village claim that the musical tradition here is about 400 years old, maybe dating back to the 17th century, when the Tikari Maharaj granted 1100 acres of land to the Gaud Brahmins from Rajasthan, as a tribute to their musical talent. "Some of them were made the official court musicians, and over time, these maestros spread their talent and knowledge in the village, passing from one generation to the next, and at the same time teaching others from periphery," said Manish Kumar Pathak, a music teacher and a descendant of the early musicians.

He proudly talks about his lineage and said, “Our ancestors were singers in the palaces of Rajasthan and the royal family supported them before they settled here. The tradition that started years ago still continues. In fact, the Maharaj gave the status of royal singer to our ancestors,” he added.

The village has a deep connect with various musical gharanas including Darbhanga, Bettiah, and Gaya, which are considered the most revered and accepted of all. "Our ancestors used to say that we are connected to the descendants of Tansen," he further informed.

Isharpur, a small village in Bihar’s Gaya district is a place where music is not just an art but a part and parcel of life. (ETV Bharat)

Beyond Caste and Class

Though earlier only the Gaud Brahmins were continuing the musical legacy of Isharpur, currently people from all castes in the village are practicing the art. Today, over 300 people in the village are heard doing riyaz (practice) and teaching music.

Nityanand Kumar Pathak, a resident says that the village is considered the 'Naihar' (maternal home) of Goddess Saraswati. “So, we all believe that music is a legacy given to us and not just a profession. We consider music as sacred. It feels good to see questions of competitive exams asking about musicians from our village,” he said.

Recognition Abroad, Neglect at Home

But the residents rue that despite doing so much in the field of classical music, government patronage is nil. "Isharpur remains unrecognised by the Bihar government even when the musicians from here are invited to perform at platforms across India and abroad. The village too does not get the basic institutional support," alleged a resident.

Isharpur, a small village in Bihar’s Gaya district is a place where music is not just an art but a part and parcel of life. (ETV Bharat)

“We have nothing to say about other states where our singers and musicians are given so much respect. But the government here should also do something to lift us from where we are today. We feel neglected,” said Sajjad Kargili, a music enthusiast. “It is time the Bihar government took us seriously lest Isharpur’s legacy will fade into oblivion,” he said.

Look at states like West Bengal and Maharashtra which have music universities and colleges to train talents, Isharpur does not have one even in miles. Neither do the practitioners get any help and support. Without infrastructure too, musicians face challenges to continue their training and teaching, he added.

The Sound of Hope

Despite challenges, music does not stop here. It occupies a larger part in the hearts of Isharpur residents. Homes turn into music classrooms and teachers and the taught sit together to learn tabla, harmonium, sitar and vocals. “Ours is the 17th generation of musicians which is carrying forward the tradition,” says Nityanand.