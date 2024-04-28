Ishan fined 10% match fee for Code of Conduct Breach

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was reprimanded and fined 10 per of his match fees for Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct Breach during his side's league stage game against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

In a high-scoring thriller, hosts Delhi Capitals managed to eke out a 10-run win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as 'Kotla' here.

A statement issued by the IPL said, "Mr Ishan Kishan, wicketkeeper-batter, Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 43 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 27, 2024."

"Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Delhi Capitals first posted a whopping 257 for 4 on the board and then restricted Mumbai Indians to 247 for 9. Kishan, who opened the batting with former skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply on 20 in 14 balls, smashing four boundaries.