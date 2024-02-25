ISF Leader Arrested in Sandeshkhali for Vandalism

By PTI

Published : 45 minutes ago

Police arrested ISF leader Ayesha Bibi in West Bengal for allegedly burning poultry firms of TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, and detained villagers for vandalism in Sandeshkhali.

Kolkata: Police on Sunday arrested ISF leader Ayesha Bibi from the Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for her alleged involvement in burning poultry firms of arrested local TMC leader Shibaprasad Hazra, an officer said.

Police also detained a few villagers for their alleged involvement in vandalism there, he added. "We have found her involvement in burning one property during an agitation in Sandeshkhali.

"She has taken up law and order in her own hands which will not be allowed. We are following the provisions in the law for such involvement", the police officer told PTI.

He, however, did not want to disclose the exact number of villagers detained for vandalism. The riverine Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district -- situated on the borders of the Sunderbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against TMC Shajahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters over allegations of land grabs and sexual abuse of locals.

TAGGED:

Sandeshkhali ViolenceISF Leader ArrestAyesha Bibi

