Is Your Pet Dog Registered? Ghaziabad Civic Body's New Rules Could Cost You Rs 10,000

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a move aimed at curbing the rising menace of stray and pet dog attacks in Ghaziabad, the Gaziabad Municipal Corporation has made dog registration mandatory for all pet owners within its jurisdiction. The authorities maintained that failure to comply could lead to hefty fines, with penalties of up to Rs 10,000 for unregistered dogs.

The directive comes in the wake of pet dog attacks, which prompted the civic body to enforce stricter norms for pet ownership. Recently, a pet dog attacked a maid at Amrapali Village Society in Indirapuram. It was followed by an incident of two German Shepherds mauling a young woman at K Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension.

All the high-rise societies and resident welfare associations of the city have been instructed to make people aware of getting pet dogs registered.

"So far, more than 8,000 people have registered their pet dogs. There is a provision of imposing a fine of Rs 10,00o by the Municipal Corporation for keeping a pet dog at home without registration. All societies' Apartment Owner Association and Resident Welfare Association have been instructed to inform residents to get their pet dogs registered, " Dr. Anuj Singh, Deputy Chief Veterinary Welfare Officer, said.

The authorities said ​​pet dog registration can be done from home. It is very important to have a vaccination certificate for the pet dog to get registered. Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation charges a fee of Rs 1,000 for getting a pet dog registered. Pet dogs can be registered through the Municipal Corporation's mobile application.