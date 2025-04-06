Is There A Fresh Infighting Within Congress' Punjab Unit?

Chandigarh: The absence of Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, Bharat Bhushan Ashu at his residence during state President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring's visit has fueled speculations about factionalism in Punjab Congress even as Warring rubbished the rumours.

Ashu, who is the working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), was on Saturday named as the party's candidate for the by-election on Ludhiana West assembly constituency scheduled next month.

It is learnt that soon after Ashu's candidature was announced, PPCC President Warring rushed to his house to congratulate him. However, to Warring's surprise, Ashu was not home as per sources. The apparent snub has given rise to speculations about possible factionalism within the Punjab Congress.

Amid speculations, Ashu took to X saying he was “unaware” about Warring's visit.

“Raja ji, I was unaware of your visit to my residence, but I’m truly grateful that you came. Had I known in advance, I would have certainly been there to welcome you personally. I value everyone's support and will definitely reach out whenever I need your guidance or assistance. For me, Ludhiana West is not just an election—it's a matter of duty and lifelong service to my people. This election holds great significance, not just for me, but for the future of Punjab,” Ashu wrote in a detailed post.

Warring too rubbished speculations about groupism within Punjab Congress.

Meanwhile, Warring's relatively delayed social media post to congratulate Ashu for his candidature, too added fuel to fire.

Raja Warring congratulated Congress on social media more than 12 hours after Ashu's ticket was announced, while Congress' Kapurthala MLA, Rana Gurjit had posted only 1 hour later. However, when Raja Warring was asked about possible factionalism within the Punjab Congress, he said that all the leaders were fully confident that Congress's Ashu will win with a big margin.