Is PMK Joining DMK Alliance In 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections? MK Stalin Denies

Chennai: With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, talks on alliance have gained momentum in Tamil Nadu. Amid this, speculations are rife that PMK will join DMK alliance but Chief Minister MK Stalin has denied it.

The AIADMK-BJP alliance has been sealed. The AIADMK, which had been saying that it never had an alliance with the BJP, accusing it to be anti-minorities, has once again formed an alliance with it, making it the most discussed topic in the political arena.

On the other hand, DMK is in a strong position with its alliance partners, including Congress, VCK, and the communist parties. It is also heard that parties in the opposing camp are competing to join the DMK alliance, which has been enjoying continuous success since the 2019 Parliamentary elections. Particularly, there are talks that the DMDK and PMK are eager to join the DMK alliance.

Earlier, VCK had said that if the PMK joins the DMK alliance, it will drop. This was infact reiterated several times in the past by VCK leader Thirumavalavan himself. Although the PMK has a significant vote bank in the northern districts, sources said DMK leadership does not want to give up on VCK, which has the votes of the Scheduled Castes.

It was in this context that Chief Minister Stalin, in an interview with an English daily, was asked about the talks of PMK joining the DMK alliance. Responding to this, Stalin said, "You yourself said it is a rumor. We have no such intention of such alliance. The DMK alliance is already very strong. Our alliance parties are also determined to be with the DMK."

Stalin further said that the AIADMK and the BJP had recently proven what he had said about them being in a secret alliance. Such an alliance, which has already been rejected by the people twice, would be defeated for the third time in this Assembly election and sent home.