Is Kashmir Staring At A Looming Mutton Shortage This Eid-ul-Fitr?

Srinagar: Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, mutton traders in Kashmir have raised alarm over the imminent shortage of the stock due to continuous halt of their trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway by the traffic police for over a month.

The dealers said the halting of trucks will lead to mutton shortage during Eid when Muslims in the Valley purchase mutton in good quantities to prepare cuisine. As per the lunar calendar, the Eid-ul-Fitr festival will likely be observed on coming Monday or Tuesday.

Mehraj-ud-Din, General Secretary of the Mutton Dealers Association, said that 30 truckloads with more than 140 sheep are halted for a day which leads to loss to dealers.

“For the last month, 30 trucks a day are halted at multiple checkpoints for a day each which leads to loss of livestock. If the halt continues, due to Eid rush there will be mutton shortage, increase in rate and loss of livestock,” Din told ETV Bharat.