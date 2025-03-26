ETV Bharat / state

Is Kashmir Staring At A Looming Mutton Shortage This Eid-ul-Fitr?

Mutton dealers in Kashmir said that their trucks were halted by the Traffic Police along the Jammu-Srinagar highway leading which could create stock shortage.

Representational picture
By Mir Farhat Maqbool

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 4:41 PM IST

Srinagar: Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, mutton traders in Kashmir have raised alarm over the imminent shortage of the stock due to continuous halt of their trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway by the traffic police for over a month.

The dealers said the halting of trucks will lead to mutton shortage during Eid when Muslims in the Valley purchase mutton in good quantities to prepare cuisine. As per the lunar calendar, the Eid-ul-Fitr festival will likely be observed on coming Monday or Tuesday.

Mehraj-ud-Din, General Secretary of the Mutton Dealers Association, said that 30 truckloads with more than 140 sheep are halted for a day which leads to loss to dealers.

“For the last month, 30 trucks a day are halted at multiple checkpoints for a day each which leads to loss of livestock. If the halt continues, due to Eid rush there will be mutton shortage, increase in rate and loss of livestock,” Din told ETV Bharat.

He claimed the traffic authorities do not respond to their grievances. “The control room does not respond to my calls nor does any officer in the government help in addressing the issue,” he said.

Muhammad Saleem Mir, President Unity Mutton Traders Association said the livestock should not be halted for longer periods as the stock runs the risk of death. “Given the Eid rush, longer halts will lead to mutton shortage. It will disrupt the supply chain and impact the livelihoods of butchers, traders, and livestock transporters,” Mir told ETV Bharat.

Rohit Baskotra SSP Traffic Srinagar-Jammu National Highway said the highway is open for all days and the traffic police issues daily advisories for travel on the highway. “The transporters should follow advisories and travel accordingly,” he told ETV Bharat.

