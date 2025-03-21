Is Kashmir Press Club Becoming A Reality Again After Its Shutdown Four Years Ago?

Srinagar: The announcement by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of re-establishing the Kashmir Press Club again was welcomed by the media fraternity in the Valley.

While speaking in the ongoing budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Omar Abdullah said his government will facilitate operationalisation of the Press Club in Srinagar.

"Srinagar Press Club was, unfortunately, given a political colour. The press club was operating there fine but don't know why that club was shut down and a parallel club was established. We believe that there should be only one press club, and the Srinagar press should frame a managing committee," Omar said.

"They will be asked to hold elections. The government will facilitate them with a structure so that the press club will be opened," he said, amid applause by the treasury benches in the Assembly.

The announcement was welcomed by the media fraternity in Kashmir. Kashmir Editors Association and JK Media Guild said the shutdown of the Kashmir Press Club was a major setback for the journalist fraternity. “Re-establishing the press club is a necessary step,” they said.

Earlier, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator from Pulwama, Waheed Para, had urged the government to restore the press club in Kashmir.

"The takeover of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) and converting it into a police office was an attempt to shoot the messenger and a thoughtful move. It was also an attempt to muzzle the voices of people. When mainstream leaders were arrested in 2019, it was independent media that stood by us. It’s time to relocate the police offices and hand over the KPC to journalists," Parra said in the ongoing budget session of the assembly.

The Kashmir Press Club, which was made operational in Srinagar's Polo View after decades of demands by the journalists, was shut down by the administration on 15 January 2020. It became a point of controversy then when a group of journalists claimed to be the managing body of the club and took it over. However, amid this controversy, the administration had locked the building and it was later handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police which set up its office for SP Kothibagh and other personnel. The shutdown of the club was criticised by the journalists' bodies in India and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had claimed that the press club body had failed to register itself under the Societies Registration Act after the abrogation of Article 370 and under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019.

However, the KPC management had rejected the government claims, saying that it had begun re-registration process in May 2021, but due to long government processing delays the registration was not granted until December 29, 2021. On January 14, the re-registration of the club was suspended by the Registrar of Societies, citing a report from the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Criminal Investigation Department.