ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections 2025: Is Everything Politically Well In Lalu’s Family?

Patna: Is everything well politically in the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family? This is a question that has emerged ahead of the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls, where his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav’s Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) has forged an alliance. Meanwhile, the younger son, Tejaswi Yadav, is leading the RJD. The two are apparently headed towards a political collision.

Tej Pratap has announced his candidature from Mahua while also knocking at Tejaswi’s Raghopur constituency. The two seats are close to each other.

While distributing flood relief at Raghopur recently, Tej Pratap taunted Tejashwi in a veiled manner, saying that a leader who should be among the people is dancing on the streets.

Tej Pratap has formed a five-party alliance including smaller parties. He regularly holds conferences to woo the extremely backward castes (EBCs). He has also announced candidates for Ghosi, Arwal, Jehanabad and Shahpur. By announcing his candidature from Mahua, he is seen to have directly challenged Tejashwi, who is active in Raghopur.

After Tej Pratap’s Raghopur visit, Tejashwi visited Mahua as a counter move and, in a veiled attack on Tej Pratap, said that anyone not a party member will not contest the elections from the RJD. Sources say that Tejaswi is preparing to field an RJD candidate against Tej Pratap in Mahua. It is learnt that local MLA Mukesh Roshan may be fielded again, further intensifying the battle in the family.

Tej Pratap is said to be in a do-or-die mood. It is learnt that if Tejashwi fields a candidate against him in Mahua, he would reciprocate by fielding a candidate against Tejashwi in Raghopur. The battle between Mahua and Raghopur is now seen as a contest for Lalu’s political legacy. The question is what stance will Lalu take.

While reaching out to the EBCs, Tej Pratap has attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while highlighting the issues of social justice and employment. He has been showcasing himself as a grassroots leader.

Targeting the ‘double engine’ government in the state, he stated that the people of Bihar are still migrating for employment, which is a failure of the government. His focus remained on the EBCs that account for 36% of the voters. He assured that his party will implement concrete plans to stop emigration.

"This time, the NDA will have the support of Chirag Paswan, which will prevent the RJD from benefiting as much as it did last time. If Tej Pratap fields candidates against the RJD in most seats, Tejashwi's position could be weakened. Even in a strong seat like Raghopur, the contest will be close, especially when the opposition comes from within the party," said political commentator Kaushalendra Priyadarshi.

Tej Pratap has also announced the JJD candidate for the Shahpur assembly seat, where Rahul Tiwari, son of RJD's Shivanand Tiwari, is the incumbent MLA. This shows that he has entered the electoral fray with proper preparation.