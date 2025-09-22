Bihar Elections 2025: Is Everything Politically Well In Lalu’s Family?
His sons, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, appear to be heading towards a political collision.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Patna: Is everything well politically in the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family? This is a question that has emerged ahead of the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls, where his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav’s Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) has forged an alliance. Meanwhile, the younger son, Tejaswi Yadav, is leading the RJD. The two are apparently headed towards a political collision.
Tej Pratap has announced his candidature from Mahua while also knocking at Tejaswi’s Raghopur constituency. The two seats are close to each other.
While distributing flood relief at Raghopur recently, Tej Pratap taunted Tejashwi in a veiled manner, saying that a leader who should be among the people is dancing on the streets.
Tej Pratap has formed a five-party alliance including smaller parties. He regularly holds conferences to woo the extremely backward castes (EBCs). He has also announced candidates for Ghosi, Arwal, Jehanabad and Shahpur. By announcing his candidature from Mahua, he is seen to have directly challenged Tejashwi, who is active in Raghopur.
After Tej Pratap’s Raghopur visit, Tejashwi visited Mahua as a counter move and, in a veiled attack on Tej Pratap, said that anyone not a party member will not contest the elections from the RJD. Sources say that Tejaswi is preparing to field an RJD candidate against Tej Pratap in Mahua. It is learnt that local MLA Mukesh Roshan may be fielded again, further intensifying the battle in the family.
Tej Pratap is said to be in a do-or-die mood. It is learnt that if Tejashwi fields a candidate against him in Mahua, he would reciprocate by fielding a candidate against Tejashwi in Raghopur. The battle between Mahua and Raghopur is now seen as a contest for Lalu’s political legacy. The question is what stance will Lalu take.
While reaching out to the EBCs, Tej Pratap has attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while highlighting the issues of social justice and employment. He has been showcasing himself as a grassroots leader.
Targeting the ‘double engine’ government in the state, he stated that the people of Bihar are still migrating for employment, which is a failure of the government. His focus remained on the EBCs that account for 36% of the voters. He assured that his party will implement concrete plans to stop emigration.
"This time, the NDA will have the support of Chirag Paswan, which will prevent the RJD from benefiting as much as it did last time. If Tej Pratap fields candidates against the RJD in most seats, Tejashwi's position could be weakened. Even in a strong seat like Raghopur, the contest will be close, especially when the opposition comes from within the party," said political commentator Kaushalendra Priyadarshi.
Tej Pratap has also announced the JJD candidate for the Shahpur assembly seat, where Rahul Tiwari, son of RJD's Shivanand Tiwari, is the incumbent MLA. This shows that he has entered the electoral fray with proper preparation.
Meanwhile, Tejashwi faces his third test in the Yadav-dominated Raghopur constituency. This constituency has approximately 31% Yadav, 18% Scheduled Caste and 3% Muslim voters. The total number of voters is 345,163, which includes 159,258 women. Tejaswi may once again face Satish Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who defeated Rabri Devi in 2010.
Raghopur has been a traditional seat of the Lalu family. Formed in 1951, this constituency has seen seven RJD victories, while the Congress won three times, the Janata Dal twice and the Janata Dal United and the Janata Party once each.
Rabri Devi and Tejashwi have represented this seat from Lalu’s family. The contest for this seat will assume a new dimension if Tej Pratap fields a candidate here.
Meanwhile, the Mahua seat was also formed in 1951. Tej Pratap represented it in 2015 while RJD's Mukesh Roshan won it in 2020.
A contest between Tej Pratap and Mukesh Roshan is expected in this seat this time, with Jan Suraaj Party of Prashant Kishor also expected to fight in this seat.
This seat has 297,532 voters, and the Yadavs account for 28%, Muslims 15% and the Scheduled Caste 21%. Of the voters. The decisive role here is played by the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), who constitute approximately 36% of the population.
There are new political equations emerging with smaller parties entering the fray. Tej Pratap has made the political contest more interesting by announcing his own ‘grand alliance’ with his JJD joining hands with smaller partners like the VVIP party headed by Pradeep Nishad, who is known as Helicopter Baba. Parties like the Bhojpuri Jan Morcha, the Pragatisheel Janata Party, the Wajib Adhikar Party and the Samyukta Kisan Vikas Party are also part of this alliance.
