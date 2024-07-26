Hyderabad: K Padmaja Becomes First Woman PCCM Of South Central Railway (SCR)

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, K Padmaja, took over the post of the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) of South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam here on Thursday, July 25. She is a 1991 batch officer of the IRTS and is the first woman PCCM in South Central Railway Zone.

Earlier, she worked as Chief Transportation Planning Manager and Chief Passenger Traffic Manager in the same zone. Over the course of her career spanning more than 30 years with Indian Railway, Padmaja held a number of important roles, including Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Assistant Traffic Manager (ATM), and Divisional Operations Manager (coal & goods) in the Hyderabad division. She was the Deputy Chief Operations Manager/Coaching at Headquarters.