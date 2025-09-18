ETV Bharat / state

IRS Officer, Wife Booked For 'Illegal Construction' Inside Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: Ever heard about construction of hotels, resorts or sawmills in an eco-sensitive zone? While incidents of illegal encroachments on forest land have often surfaced, a sensational case has now emerged from the Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, where an IRS officer and his wife have been accused of illegally building a homestay resort and running a sawmill inside the reserve.

State forest department has initiated a probe against accused B Srinivas Kumar, an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer posted as Income Tax Commissioner in Delhi, and his wife Himani Sarad, who works as a Central Public Information Officer in the Supreme Court, on charges of illegal encroachment and carrying out construction activities in prohibited area.

The matter came to light on September 3, when the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) visited the Panna Tiger Reserve along with Regional Field Director. During the field visit, Field Director Naresh Kumar Yadav found suspicious activity in compartment numbers 666, 668 and Khasra number 1341 of the Chandranagar Range, which falls under Ecosystem Zone. The land covers 42 hectares and has been officially notified as forest land, officials said.

Shockingly, it was found that a structure resembling a hotel or resort was being constructed at the site. An illegal homestay was also built nearby, and a sawmill was found at the spot. The saw machine has been confiscated, officials added.

Following this, the forest department ordered an investigation on the instructions of the Chief of Forest Service. A three-member team comprising Panna Tiger Reserve's Field Director, the Deputy Director and the Assistant Director, was formed to probe the case. Investigation revealed that the construction site is a protected land and is notified as forest land.