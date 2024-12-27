ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Iron Fencing Found On Vande Bharat Express Route; Investigations Underway

Kota: A piece of iron fencing was discovered on the track of the Vande Bharat Express near Bundi on the Chanderia-Kota railway section in Rajasthan, with officials confirming that timely action prevented a potential disaster.

Railway officials said that the train was halted immediately after the obstruction was spotted, allowing for its safe removal. "A case of an iron rod being found on the railway track has come to light. Investigation is being conducted into this matter. Only after the probe, something can be said," said Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division.

The iron piece is a timber bar fencing commonly used near railway stations or colonies. However, its presence on the railway track has raised significant questions.

"The biggest question is how this piece of fencing reached near the railway track, as there is no railway station or railway colony in the area," Jain added.