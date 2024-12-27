ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Iron Fencing Found On Vande Bharat Express Route; Investigations Underway

An iron fencing piece found on Vande Bharat Express track halted the train. Investigations are underway to determine whether it was sabotage or negligence.

File Photo: Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kota: A piece of iron fencing was discovered on the track of the Vande Bharat Express near Bundi on the Chanderia-Kota railway section in Rajasthan, with officials confirming that timely action prevented a potential disaster.

Railway officials said that the train was halted immediately after the obstruction was spotted, allowing for its safe removal. "A case of an iron rod being found on the railway track has come to light. Investigation is being conducted into this matter. Only after the probe, something can be said," said Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division.

The iron piece is a timber bar fencing commonly used near railway stations or colonies. However, its presence on the railway track has raised significant questions.

"The biggest question is how this piece of fencing reached near the railway track, as there is no railway station or railway colony in the area," Jain added.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initiated an investigation to determine whether the incident was an act of mischief or a case of negligence. "It is not yet clear whether this is the result of some mischief or has fallen on the track by mistake," said a railway official involved in the probe.

This incident follows a similar case earlier this year, where a goods train derailed near Chhabra on the Kota-Bina railway track due to motorcycle scrap left on the tracks. The accused, Gajraj Kanjar, 37, was later arrested after extensive investigations.

The Vande Bharat Express resumed its journey after the obstruction was cleared, and authorities are working to ensure the safety of the railway network.

