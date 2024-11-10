ETV Bharat / state

Irish-Hindu Couple On Pre-Wedding Shoot Touches Hearts Of Lucknow Cancer Patients' Caregivers

Anant Tandon and Rohini, who came to Lucknow from Dublin in Ireland, made their trip to India memorable by offering food to differently-abled caretakers.

Irish-Hindu Couple On Pre-Wedding Shoot Touches Hearts Of Lucknow Cancer Patients' Caregivers
Anant Tandon and Rohini in Lucknow. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Lucknow: An NRI couple from Ireland, who arrived in Lucknow for their pre-wedding shoot, has touched the lives of poverty-stricken caretakers of cancer and other serious disease-affected patients admitted at a medical college in Lucknow through their service.

Anant Tandon and Rohini, who came to Uttar Pradesh capital from Dublin in Ireland, have made their trip to India memorable by offering nutritious food for the differently-abled caretakers of patients suffering from cancer and others.

Overwhelmed by the 'kind gesture' of the couple, caretakers happily received food and blessed them for their 'generosity.' Overall, they made this pre-wedding shoot memorable. Anant and Rohini themselves lent their hands in preparing food with the contribution of their family members.

Foodman Vishal Singh,who runs the Vijayshree Foundation (Prasad Seva), an NGO in Lucknow, praised their efforts. "For today's couples spending lakhs of rupees on their pre-wedding shoots is a fad but becoming caregivers of differently-abled caretakers of cancer patients is a rarity. Despite personal celebrations, the Tandon family has set an example by coming from abroad to serve the suffering people when they needed it most," he said.

Singh, the president of the organisation, said he has been overseeing food distribution at the Medical College, Lohia Institute, for the last 16 years. According to him, the organisation provides food to about 1,000 people every day and also arranges for their accommodation.

Vishal Singh added, "When my father took ill and was admitted to a hospital, I did not have money for his food. Then I made up my mind to serve the people who come to take care of the sick."

Other members of the Tandon family such as Swetanshu, Shivangi, Abhiroop, Shashi, Shefali and Abhimanyu also happily assisted the couple in the distribution of food. The young family members said they learnt from their parents the value of unselfish service to people. They have been associated with Prasadam Seva since the time when the NGO came into being.

