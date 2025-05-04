ETV Bharat / state

IRB ASI Posted In Bathinda Jail Arrested With 41 Grams Heroin

Bathinda: An ASI of India Reserve Battalion (IRB), posted in Bathinda Central Jail, was arrested with 41 grams of heroin (chitta).

The accused, Gurpreet Singh of 3rd IRB Battalion was searched by jail authorities on the basis of information that he was carrying the contraband inside the prison. He was arrested on the spot. DSP Sarabjit Singh Brar said Gurpreet was searched during shift change in the jail. "He (Gurpreet) was found in possession of 41 grams of heroin and was arrested on the spot by police," he said.

Police are investigating from where did Gurpreet procure the contraband and whether he intended to sell it to any inmate of the prison. A case under NDPS Act has been registered against him. Brar said Gurpreet was taken to a hospital for medical examination after his arrest.