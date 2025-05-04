IRB ASI Posted In Bathinda Jail Arrested With 41 Grams Heroin

Bathinda: An ASI of India Reserve Battalion (IRB), posted in Bathinda Central Jail, was arrested with 41 grams of heroin (chitta).
The accused, Gurpreet Singh of 3rd IRB Battalion was searched by jail authorities on the basis of information that he was carrying the contraband inside the prison. He was arrested on the spot. DSP Sarabjit Singh Brar said Gurpreet was searched during shift change in the jail. "He (Gurpreet) was found in possession of 41 grams of heroin and was arrested on the spot by police," he said.
Police are investigating from where did Gurpreet procure the contraband and whether he intended to sell it to any inmate of the prison. A case under NDPS Act has been registered against him. Brar said Gurpreet was taken to a hospital for medical examination after his arrest.
A month back, a Punjab Police constable, Amandeep Kaur, was arrested after 17.7 grams of heroin was found in her car during a joint operation by Bathinda Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The 30-year-old constable, temporarily posted at Bathinda Police Lines, was stopped while driving her black Mahindra Thar. After the heroin was discovered, she was taken to the Canal Colony Police Station.
Following her arrest, Kaur was dismissed from service by Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena in line with strict directives from the Punjab government for officers involved in drug-related offences.