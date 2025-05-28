Lalu Prasad Reveals Name Of His Grandson

Patna: A day after becoming a grandfather for the second time, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad announced in a post on X that his son Tejashwi and daughter-in-law named the newborn after him, though he initially named the baby Iraj, another name of Lord Hanuman.

According to him, Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree insisted that the baby be named Iraj Lalu Yadav. The RJD chief took to the social media platform X to reveal this on Wednesday. Lalu and his wife, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, proposed to name their grandson ‘Iraj’, meaning ‘son of the wind god,’ because the child was born on Tuesday, widely considered a day devoted to Lord Hanuman.

But Tejashwi and Rajshree put their foot down and added the RJD chief’s name to it. “So our granddaughter Katyayani’s little brother has been named ‘Iraj’ by me and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi and Rajshree have given him a full name as ‘Iraj Lalu Yadav’,” Lalu posted on X.

“Katyayani was born on Katyayani Ashtami, the sixth day of auspicious Navratri and this little bundle of joy is born on Bajrang Bali Hanuman Ji’s Mangal (auspicious) day of Tuesday, therefore, we named him Iraj. Thank you all for your best wishes and blessings! The newborn and his mother are doing well,” Lalu added.

The RJD chief also shared a photograph carrying the newborn in his arms and standing close to the hospital bed on which Rajshree is resting. Rabri and Tejashwi were also present at the hospital.

The baby boy was born at a private hospital in Kolkata. Lalu, Rabri, Misa, the eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member, and Tejashwi had gone there on Monday (May 26) to be present on the occasion.

Attaching ‘Lalu Yadav’ to the baby’s name would not only make his family members happy, but would also serve a political purpose by perpetuating the name of Lalu, who is at present 77.

Babies named after Lalu in past

Lalu Yadav, the former Chief Minister, who was once a charismatic leader of Bihar politics, now appears as a pale shadow of his previous self. A large number of people named their children after him during his heyday between 1990 and 2009.

The birth of the boy came at a time when the RJD first family is embroiled in a controversy owing to elder son Tej Pratap Yadav's recent social media post in which he proclaimed being in a relationship with a girl, Anushka Yadav, for the past 12 years.

Tej Pratap is married to former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai's granddaughter Aishwarya Rai, though both are living separately with their divorce case pending in a Patna court. Lalu disowned him (Tej Pratap) on Sunday and also expelled him from the party for six years.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap also extended his good wishes on the birth of the child (his nephew).“The blessings of Lord Banke Bihari ji and the coming of the newborn have given me the good fortune of becoming an uncle. Heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Rajshree Yadav. My love and affectionate blessings to my nephew,” Tej Pratap wrote on X on Tuesday.