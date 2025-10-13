ETV Bharat / state

Haryana IPS Officer's Death: Union Ministers Visit Deceased's Family In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Ravneet Bittu on Monday met the family of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at Sector-11 here.

Athawale said anti-Dalit mentality continues in the country. " I met the victim's family who alleged that Kumar was harassed by his senior. They said someone else did wrong and the blame was put on Kumar," he said.

He said the Dalit community across the country is enraged over the IPS officer's death. "Even after 75 years of independence, the Constitution drafted Bhimrao Ambedkar is still being insulted," said Athawale.