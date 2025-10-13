ETV Bharat / state

Haryana IPS Officer's Death: Union Ministers Visit Deceased's Family In Chandigarh

Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Ravneet Bittu met the families of Y Puran Kumar and sought justice for the family.

Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Ravneet Bittu on Monday met the family of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at Sector-11 here.
Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale (Left) and Ravneet Bittu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST

Chandigarh: Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Ravneet Bittu on Monday met the family of deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at Sector-11 here.

Athawale said anti-Dalit mentality continues in the country. " I met the victim's family who alleged that Kumar was harassed by his senior. They said someone else did wrong and the blame was put on Kumar," he said.

He said the Dalit community across the country is enraged over the IPS officer's death. "Even after 75 years of independence, the Constitution drafted Bhimrao Ambedkar is still being insulted," said Athawale.

Bittu also met the family members of Kumar. After the meeting, he said, "Haryana Chief Minister Naib Saini had a conversation with him on the case. "The CM has said the Haryana government will take a major decision on the case," he said.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kumar had allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. His body was found at his Chandigarh residence.

According to officials, Kumar, 52, an IPS officer of the 2001 batch and an ADGP rank officer in Haryana, took the extreme step at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh. Upon learning of the incident, Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur arrived at the scene with a team of senior officers.

