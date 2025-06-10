IPS Utkal Ranjan Sahu Appointed As RPSC Chairman

Jaipur: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Utkal Ranjan Sahu is the new chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). On Tuesday, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade issued an order appointing Sahu as the new permanent chairman of RPSC. Reportedly, Sahu, who has been serving as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) will now resign from the post of police chief to join RPSC.

After the previous full-time chairman, Sanjay Kumar Shrotriya, retired on August 1, 2024, the governor appointed Kailash Chand Meena as the acting chairman of the commission. Sahu will replace Meena as the chairman of RPSC.

Sahu has been Superintendent of Police (SP) of 8 districts of the state, including Dholpur, Barmer, Hanumangarh, Sikar, Banswara, Sriganganagar, Bhilwara and Jodhpur. While being the Jodhpur city SP, he was awarded the Police Medal in the year 2005.

In 2016, he was awarded the President's Police Medal. At the time, during Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's tenure, from January 2014 to December 2018, he was the Additional Director General (ADG) in Intelligence.

Born on 20 June 1964 in Odisha, Utkal Ranjan Sahu is an 1988 batch IPS officer. Sahu comes from a middle-class family and has been a topper in studies since his school days. He has received his primary education from Odisha itself. IPS Sahu has a Master's in M.Tech (Engineering Geology). He was promoted to the Director General (DG) rank in December 2020 and first served as the Home Guard DG.

After former DGP Umesh Mishra took the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), the state government handed over the charge of DGP to Sahu. After taking additional charge for 42 days, Sahu was appointed as permanent DGP in February 2024.