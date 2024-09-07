ETV Bharat / state

IPS Officers Transferred In Telangana; C V Anand Is New Hyderabad CP

By PTI

Telangana government on Saturday posted C V Anand, DG, Anti Corruption Bureau, as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, replacing Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: In a significant reshuffle of IPS officers in Telangana, the state government on Saturday posted C V Anand, DG, Anti Corruption Bureau, as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, replacing Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

On transfer, Sreenivasa Reddy was posted as DG, Vigilance and Enforcement. Vijay Kumar, Additional DG of Police (Personnel), was transferred and posted as DG, ACB, according to an order issued by state Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Saturday. Mahesh M Bhagwat, Additional DG (law and order), is placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional DG (personnel and welfare), till further orders.

M Ramesh, IG of Police, Provisioning and Logistics, office of DGP, is placed in full additional charge of the post of IG of Police (Sports) till further orders. Anand has held the post of Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, earlier.

