IPS Officer Suicide: Haryana Minister Expresses Hope Family Will Allow Autopsy And Final Rites; SP transferred Amid Probe

Rohtak: Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi on Sunday expressed hope that the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, will give consent for his autopsy and final rites. The minister said the government has already taken action by transferring Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya, one of the officers named in the deceased officer's purported final note.

After a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, the minister said, "We have transferred SP Narendra Bijarniya at the instance of the family. He has not even been allotted any new posting yet. Discussion with the family is underway. We are hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon and the family will agree to perform the last rites."

The senior IPS officer's family has refused to allow the autopsy until their demands are met, including action against the officers named in the suicide note. The family has alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination by senior officials.

Bedi said the government is committed to ensuring justice. "The family has been assured that the entire government stands with them and will not allow any injustice. Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the deceased and a senior Haryana bureaucrat, is a capable officer and belongs to our community. Puran Kumar, too, was a courageous and upright officer," he said.

The minister said that Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar, along with other senior officials, have met the bereaved family in an attempt to resolve the issue. "The government is trying to address all their concerns with sensitivity," he said.