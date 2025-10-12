IPS Officer Suicide: Haryana Minister Expresses Hope Family Will Allow Autopsy And Final Rites; SP transferred Amid Probe
The deceased IPS officer's wife, Amneet Kumar, accused senior police officials, including the DGP, of harassment and caste discrimination leading to her husband's death.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST
Rohtak: Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi on Sunday expressed hope that the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, will give consent for his autopsy and final rites. The minister said the government has already taken action by transferring Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya, one of the officers named in the deceased officer's purported final note.
After a cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, the minister said, "We have transferred SP Narendra Bijarniya at the instance of the family. He has not even been allotted any new posting yet. Discussion with the family is underway. We are hopeful that the matter will be resolved soon and the family will agree to perform the last rites."
The senior IPS officer's family has refused to allow the autopsy until their demands are met, including action against the officers named in the suicide note. The family has alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination by senior officials.
Bedi said the government is committed to ensuring justice. "The family has been assured that the entire government stands with them and will not allow any injustice. Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the deceased and a senior Haryana bureaucrat, is a capable officer and belongs to our community. Puran Kumar, too, was a courageous and upright officer," he said.
The minister said that Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Chief Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar, along with other senior officials, have met the bereaved family in an attempt to resolve the issue. "The government is trying to address all their concerns with sensitivity," he said.
Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa criticised the opposition for 'politicising' the tragedy. "It is unfortunate that the opposition is trying to gain mileage from such a sensitive issue. The government has made it clear that strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he added.
The meeting also discussed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana on October 17, during which he will inaugurate several development projects worth crores of rupees in Sonipat.
According to officials, a probe into the circumstances leading to the IPC officer's death is underway. The Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against Haryana DGP SHatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment to suicide) and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The FIR was lodged following a complaint by Amneet P Kumar, who demanded the immediate arrest of the officers for alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination. The case was registered after police examined a purported 'final note' left behind by the deceased officer, which named eight senior IPS officers, including the DGP and Rohtak SP.
In the note, Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer aged 52, accused several colleagues of mental harassment and maligning his reputation.
Also Read