IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar's Husband Arrested Yet Again For Cheating

Mumbai: IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar's husband Purushottam Chavan has been arrested again on charges of cheating a businessman from Surat of Rs 7.42 crore on the pretext of providing him a plot at a concessional rate on Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) land.

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police arrested Chavan on Wednesday and produced him before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court which remanded him to police custody till June 24.

Chavan is accused of extorting Rs 7.42 crore from the by promising to provide him a government plot at a cheaper rate. Apart from this, Chavan and his accomplices had also lured the businessman to avail a contract for making T-shirts for trainees at the Nashik Police Training Academy.

Chavan, along with his accomplices, had promised to give government houses and plots in Bhiwandi, Pune, Panvel and Sewri to some traders in Gujarat at low rates. For this, Chavan and his accomplices prepared fake documents and agreements with Mumbai Port Trust and some government entities.