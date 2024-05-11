ETV Bharat / state

IPS Officer Nongrang Becomes Meghalaya's First Woman Police Chief

The Meghalaya Security Commission on Saturday appointed Senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang as the state's first woman DGP. Nongrang will replace LR Bishnoi who will retire on May 19, they said.
Senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang(Photo: X@SangmaConrad)

Shillong: Senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang has been appointed as Meghalaya's first woman DGP, officials said on Saturday. Nongrang will replace LR Bishnoi who will retire on May 19, they said. The Meghalaya Security Commission, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, selected Nongrang out of the three officers approved by the UPSC last month for the role of police chief, a senior home department official informed PTI.

The other two officers recommended by the UPSC were RP Meena and Deepak Kumar, after two others, GP Singh (1991 batch) and Harmeet Singh (1992 batch) declined the top job, officially intimating the commission of their unwillingness to take up the task.

"Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!" Sangma said.

