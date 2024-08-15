ETV Bharat / state

IPS Nalin Prabhat Sent To J&K As Special DG, Will Take Over As New Police Chief On September 30

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Prabhat, a 1992 IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect". It said that upon the retirement of Swain on September 30, "Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".

IPS officer Nalin Prabhat
IPS officer Nalin Prabhat (ANI)

New Delhi: Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was on Thursday appointed as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and will head the force after the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Prabhat, a 1992 IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect". It said that upon the retirement of Swain on September 30, "Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".

Prabhat, 55, is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and has headed the specialised anti-Naxal police force 'Greyhounds' of Andhra Pradesh, his former cadre state.

He has extensively served in the CRPF as he headed its Kashmir region deployment as the IG operations and ADG. The government on Wednesday curtailed Prabhat's tenure as NSG director general and ordered his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the AGMUT. An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said it was approving a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to "curtail" the tenure of the 1992-batch IPS as DG of the National Security Guard (NSG).

The order said it also has approved the "inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines."

Read More

Will Never Allow Terrorism To Resurge in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha In I-Day Speech At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium

New Delhi: Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin Prabhat was on Thursday appointed as Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and will head the force after the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Prabhat, a 1992 IPS of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with "immediate effect". It said that upon the retirement of Swain on September 30, "Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir".

Prabhat, 55, is a three-time police gallantry medal winner and has headed the specialised anti-Naxal police force 'Greyhounds' of Andhra Pradesh, his former cadre state.

He has extensively served in the CRPF as he headed its Kashmir region deployment as the IG operations and ADG. The government on Wednesday curtailed Prabhat's tenure as NSG director general and ordered his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the AGMUT. An order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said it was approving a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to "curtail" the tenure of the 1992-batch IPS as DG of the National Security Guard (NSG).

The order said it also has approved the "inter-cadre deputation of Prabhat, IPS from Andhra Pradesh to AGMUT cadre initially for a period of three years from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines."

Read More

Will Never Allow Terrorism To Resurge in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha In I-Day Speech At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPECIAL DG JAMMU KASHMIRRR SWAINJK NEW DGPJAMMU KASHMIR POLICENALIN PRABHAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.