Uttarakhand Mourns IPS Kewal Khurana's Demise: Know About His Two Decades Of Exemplary Services

Haridwar: People of Uttarakhand have joined the entire police department in mourning the loss of one of its esteemed officers, IPS Kewal Khurana who passed away on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Delhi, where he breathed his last.

IPS Khurana was cremated with full state honours at the Kharkhari crematorium in Haridwar, where his family members, relatives, and senior officials, including Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, gathered to pay their final respects. Kewal Khurana's younger brother Vivek Khurana performed the last rites.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered floral tributes at the Police Officers Colony in Dehradun. Expressing his condolences, CM Dhami said, "I met the bereaved family members. I pray to God to give the family the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

Two Decades Of Exemplary Service

A 2005-batch IPS officer, Khurana was known for his dedication and exemplary service he displayed throughout his career. In these 20 years, Khurana had served in various key roles across the state. He was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Dehradun and Haridwar.

He made significant contributions during his tenure as the first Director of Traffic for Uttarakhand when he played an important role in strengthening the state's traffic system. Under his leadership, the Traffic Directorate launched the 'Uttarakhand Traffic Eyes' App in 2020, aimed at streamlining traffic management and ensuring compliance with traffic rules. Whoever violated the rules, faced action.

This App, which has now been integrated into the Uttarakhand Police App as well, has received tremendous response from the public for improving effectiveness in traffic and road safety. In 2022, Khurana was honoured with the prestigious FICCI Smart Policing Award for his innovations in law enforcement.