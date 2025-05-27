IPL-Style Horse Race Project In Hyderabad Draws Flak As Animal Welfare Body Files Complaint After Death Of Many Horses

Hyderabad: Following the mysterious death of eight horses in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur recently, a fresh controversy has emerged in Hyderabad over the arrival and handling of racehorses. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has filed a complaint against one Hitanet Private Limited for bringing horses into the city without proper permission.

According to reports, Hitanet had planned to launch a horse racing competition in Hyderabad in 2023, called the 'Horse Power Premier League', just like the IPL model. As per the plan, the event would have featured indigenous horses. However, it did not go as planned and eventually the company moved the horses to other locations.

Complaint By Indigenous Horse Society Of India

On April 25, the Indigenous Horse Society of India (IHSI), a non-profit organisation, lodged a complaint with the state Animal Husbandry Department, alleging that most of the horses brought to Hyderabad by Hitanet suffered due to lack of food and proper care. When asked, the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) told civic body authorities that no horses had died in the city in 2024, though eight had died the previous year.

Horses Brought From Delhi & Rajasthan

IHSI stated that Hitanet partnered with a Philippine company in 2023 to organise the Horse Power Premier Leaguem for which around 150 horses were brought to Hyderabad from Delhi and Rajasthan. These horses were kept at Hyderabad Race Club, which received monthly payments from Hitanet for their care. However, when the event was stalled owing to some circumstances, the Philippine company had to take over the responsibility of managing the horses on its own. Later, 57 horses were shifted to Jabalpur, of which eight died and many fell sick, officials said.

Euthanasia Of Sick Horses

In response, the Hyderabad Race Club stated that a few severely ill or injured horses were euthanised using drugs. On January 15, 2024, a horse with a broken right hind leg was euthanised. Three others suffering from severe knee pain who could no longer stand also met the same fate. Four more horses reportedly died due to illness. The Municipal Corporation has now registered a case against a senior manager at Hitanet for allegedly violating regulations by bringing horses into the city without prior official permission.

