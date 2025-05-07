ETV Bharat / state

IPL Match Spat: IPS Officer’s Family Files Police Complaint Against IT Official’s Husband

Bengaluru: A verbal altercation between the family members of a senior IPS officer and the husband of an Income Tax Department official during an IPL match has escalated into a police complaint.

The incident occurred in the Diamond Box section during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3. A case has been registered at Cubbon Park Police Station based on a complaint filed by the IPS officer’s wife, alleging that the husband of the IT Commissioner misbehaved with their daughter.

According to the complaint, the IPS officer’s daughter had stepped away to use the restroom. In the meantime, the IT official’s husband occupied her seat. When her brother asked him to vacate it, stating his sister would be returning shortly, the man allegedly refused. This led to a heated argument between the two. Police sources said the situation remained tense even after the parties reached the police station.