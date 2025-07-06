IP University Introduces B Des In Toy Design To Boost Innovation And 'Make in India'

New Delhi: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are planning a career in toy design. If you want to step into the world of innovation and technology through toys by giving shape to your imagination, then for such students, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has started a four-year undergraduate course in Toy Design and Development (B Des) from this academic session.
This course was discussed in the opening ceremony of the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition held at Bharat Mandapam. The University of the School of Design and Innovation (USDI), IP University and the University School of Automation and Robotics (USAR) jointly participated in the exhibition.
During this, the students displayed indigenous educational toys, games and interactive robots. The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. This course has been designed for those youth who recognise the possibilities of the toy industry in India and want to make a successful career in it.
The objective of the course is not only to promote the designing of traditional and modern toys but also to train the youth in smart and interactive toy development, keeping in mind creativity, education and entertainment. This is being considered an important step towards strengthening efforts like 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' under the Self-reliant India campaign in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken about promoting toy manufacturing in India many times in his address. In such a situation, this course will make the youth skilled in this field, which will strengthen the country's economy and culture.
The course includes subjects like product design, animation, game design, user interface and user experience (UI / UX), responsive toy technology, psychology of play and marketing strategy. Apart from this, students will also get experience in industrial internships, live projects and prototyping.
University Vice-Chancellor Padmashree Prof Dr Mahesh Verma said that India's toy industry is worth more than $ 3 billion and is growing rapidly. The global demand for Indian toys is growing and this course is being started to meet the need for qualified professionals in this industry.
