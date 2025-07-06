ETV Bharat / state

IP University Introduces B Des In Toy Design To Boost Innovation And 'Make in India'

New Delhi: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are planning a career in toy design. If you want to step into the world of innovation and technology through toys by giving shape to your imagination, then for such students, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has started a four-year undergraduate course in Toy Design and Development (B Des) from this academic session.

This course was discussed in the opening ceremony of the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Exhibition held at Bharat Mandapam. The University of the School of Design and Innovation (USDI), IP University and the University School of Automation and Robotics (USAR) jointly participated in the exhibition.

During this, the students displayed indigenous educational toys, games and interactive robots. The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. This course has been designed for those youth who recognise the possibilities of the toy industry in India and want to make a successful career in it.

The objective of the course is not only to promote the designing of traditional and modern toys but also to train the youth in smart and interactive toy development, keeping in mind creativity, education and entertainment. This is being considered an important step towards strengthening efforts like 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' under the Self-reliant India campaign in the country.