At least 150 Investors Cheated In Rs 25 Cr AV Infracon Real Estate Scam

The accused allegedly lured investors with promises of high returns through schemes like pre-launch offers and buyback plans, despite not owning any land.

Published : July 24, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

Hyderabad: AV Infracon Private Limited Managing Director Thimmiri Samuel was arrested by Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Police in Banjara Hills on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the Rs 25 crore spurious real estate investment scandal. Last Month, the company's another director Lakshmi Vijayakumar, son of former Vijayawada Deputy Mayor and YSRCP leader Gogula Ramana Rao was arrested in the same case.

A. Muthyam Reddy, Cyberabad EOW Crimes Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that Lakshmi Vijayakumar set up several offices in the name of AV Infracon and AV Organo Farms Private Limited in Kavuri Hills, Madhapur in 2021. The Police official said that the accused allegedly lured investors with promises of high returns through schemes like pre-launch offers and buyback plans, despite not owning any land in the name of the company.

As per the preliminary investigation, the accused directors of the company used 'aggressive advertising' to convinced investors to buy plots under the false assurance of profitable resale options. According to the Police, initially, around Rs 8 crore was collected from several investors. When complaints started piling up, Vijayakumar went absconding.

As the investigation progressed, officials ascertained that the total amount collected fraudulently was about Rs 25 crore, affecting at least 150 investors. Based on Vijayakumar’s statement, police arrested his alleged associate Thimmiri Samuel, a resident of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, who is believed to have played a key role in the alleged scam.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and efforts are being made to recover the defrauded funds and return them to the victims.

Following a complaint filed on May 28 by the victims, Police traced Vijayakumar and arrested him in Ongole on June 25.

