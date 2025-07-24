ETV Bharat / state

Investopia Global Summit: Chandrababu Targets 10 Lakh Crore Investments For Andhra

Amaravati/Vijayawada: In a major push to attract investments into Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday set an ambitious target of Rs 10 lakh crore investments for the year.

Speaking at the Investopia Global AP-2025 Summit in Vijayawada, held in collaboration with the UAE’s Investopia and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), the CM said he would personally act as a facilitator for all investment projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Investopia and APEDB to boost trade relations and investment between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE. UAE Finance and Tourism Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Lulu Group Chairman Yusuf Ali, Investopia CEO Jean Fairs, Tata Chemicals MD R. Mukundan, AP Industries Minister T.G. Bharat, APEDB CEO S. Saikanth Varma, and Chief Secretary Vijayanand were present at the event.

CMO to monitor investments

CM Chandrababu announced that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will directly monitor investment proposals, ensuring transparency and timely execution. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantages ports, airports, rich water resources, strong agricultural base, and an expanding digital infrastructure.

“We are committed to facilitating projects, providing incentives under policy frameworks, and ensuring investors get full support from the government,” he said. He also announced that Google will set up its largest data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Lulu returns

Chandrababu proudly announced that Lulu Group, which had earlier withdrawn from the state under the previous government, has returned and is setting up world-class shopping malls in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, with requests made to establish one in Amaravati as well. “Their return shows the renewed trust in our governance,” he said.