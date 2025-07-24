Investopia Global Summit: Chandrababu Targets 10 Lakh Crore Investments For Andhra

Amaravati/Vijayawada: In a major push to attract investments into Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday set an ambitious target of Rs 10 lakh crore investments for the year.
Speaking at the Investopia Global AP-2025 Summit in Vijayawada, held in collaboration with the UAE’s Investopia and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), the CM said he would personally act as a facilitator for all investment projects.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Investopia and APEDB to boost trade relations and investment between Andhra Pradesh and the UAE. UAE Finance and Tourism Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Lulu Group Chairman Yusuf Ali, Investopia CEO Jean Fairs, Tata Chemicals MD R. Mukundan, AP Industries Minister T.G. Bharat, APEDB CEO S. Saikanth Varma, and Chief Secretary Vijayanand were present at the event.
CMO to monitor investments
CM Chandrababu announced that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will directly monitor investment proposals, ensuring transparency and timely execution. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantages ports, airports, rich water resources, strong agricultural base, and an expanding digital infrastructure.
“We are committed to facilitating projects, providing incentives under policy frameworks, and ensuring investors get full support from the government,” he said. He also announced that Google will set up its largest data centre in Visakhapatnam.
Lulu returns
Chandrababu proudly announced that Lulu Group, which had earlier withdrawn from the state under the previous government, has returned and is setting up world-class shopping malls in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, with requests made to establish one in Amaravati as well. “Their return shows the renewed trust in our governance,” he said.
The CM recalled inviting UAE Minister Al Marri during the World Economic Forum in Davos (January 2025), following which Investopia chose AP as its first venue in India for a regional summit. “We discussed attracting $50 billion in investments from the UAE, and they assured us of exceeding that number,” Chandrababu said. He requested that 25% of investments secured during international tours be allocated to Andhra Pradesh.
Amaravati as a tech capital
Drawing inspiration from Dubai Internet City, Chandrababu announced the launch of Quantum Valley in Amaravati by January next year, modeled after Silicon Valley. “We once built Cyberabad. Now, we have the opportunity to shape Amaravati into a global tech hub,” he said.
He also emphasised technology-driven governance, citing Aadhaar integration, geotagging, and WhatsApp Governance, through which 550 public services will be fully online by August 15, reducing the need for people to visit government offices.
New Haj flight and hospitality potential
He also announced a new flight service from Amaravati to Mecca for Haj pilgrims. Highlighting AP's potential in hospitality, oil & gas, petrochemicals, and tourism, the CM invited global players to invest across sectors.
“Innovative thinking brings extraordinary results”
Chandrababu praised the UAE’s proactive approach during the pandemic, noting how they launched Investopia in 2021 as a visionary step. “If we think differently every day, we’ll get the best results. With India-UAE trade projected to reach $100 billion in 2024–25, AP should aim to contribute at least $1.5 billion, given our vast youth power and economic potential,” he said.
