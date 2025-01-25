Investments Worth Over Rs 32K Crore Approved By High-Powered Committee In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Investments worth a whopping Rs 32,736 crore were approved at the high-powered committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The eight projects that were approved at the meeting have the potential to create 18,688 jobs. The projects including chemicals, green energy equipment, shipbuilding and repair and steel will be set up in Bhadrak, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur and Sambalpur. Majhi said, "The State Government had organized road shows in Mumbai, Delhi and Singapore following which investors are more confident of investing in Odisha. The investments will directly create thousands of employment opportunities and contribute to economic growth of the state."

Khosma Green Energy will invest Rs 6,948 crore on its factory in Khurda. The investment will create employment opportunities for 2,898 people. Similarly, Dhunseri Ventures aims to invest Rs 6,250 crore on a chemical factory in Jagatsinghpur. The investment will create 1,900 jobs. United Petro Shipping will set up a shipbuilding and repair factory at an investment of Rs 5,637 crore. The proposed factory in Jagatsinghpur will create 1,690 jobs.

This apart, two chemical factories will be set up in Ganjam by UPL Limited and DCM Sriram at an investment of Rs 4001 crore and Rs 5,200 crore respectively. At least 6,100 jobs will be created from both the projects. Ratnamani Metals will set up a steel rod manufacturing factory in Bhadrak and it will create 600 jobs. Similarly, Hindalco will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Sambalpur and it has the potential of creating 1,500 jobs. FS Green Energy Private Limited will set up a green energy equipment factory in Ganjam. At least 4,000 jobs will be created in the factory which will be set up at an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, Hemant Kumar Sharma presented the details of the projects. The meeting was attended by Industries Minister Sampad Swain, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Satyabrat Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunj Bihari Dhal and Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, Surendra Kumar.

On January 1, the Single Window Clearance Authority meeting had approved an investment of over Rs 4,222 crore in the state. If the 25 new industrial projects are implemented, jobs will be created for around 14,497 people. Similarly, on January 6, a high-level committee chaired by the Chief Minister had approved an investment of Rs 44,793.3 crore.